Nitish Kumar not taking interest in opening KVs: Upendra Kushwaha

Union minister of state for HRD Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was not taking interest in opening Kendriya Vidyalayas in the state as evident by the state government’s “failure” to provide land despite repeated reminders. “Education and health are not on the agenda of CM Nitish Kumar in Bihar… Bihar government is not taking any interest in opening Kendriya Vidyalayas in Bihar. My party and I, as a Union minister, have demanded land time and again to open KVs in the state, but the state government has not responded to our demands,” Kushwaha told reporters here.

“Teacherless education system” is being run in the state which is devoid of quality, the minister said. “Government of India has been repeatedly telling the state government to fill up the posts of teachers, appoint trained teachers. We have been giving financial and academic support to states including Bihar. But it is unfortunate that Bihar’s CM dont heed to this aspect,” he said.

Kushwaha, who is also RLSP chief, announced that his party would launch agitational programme in the state to put pressure on the Nitish Kumar government for allotment of land for Kendriya Vidyalayas in the state. “If need arises, the party will launch agitation to put pressure on the state government for allotment of land for KVs in the state,” he said adding that details of the agitation programme – that includes holding of dharna, protest, demonstration – would be announced later.

The minister made it clear that Centre would give its approval for all the proposals which would be sent by the state government for opening KVs but the government must come up with the land proposal. He also sought land allotment for KVs which are already running in the state.

There are around two dozen KVs in the state which do not have its own building and are running, at present, from temporary accommodations, official sources said. For setting up a KV, he said, 10 acres/eight acres are required in rural/urban areas respectively.

Alleging that law and order situation has worsened in the state, Kushwaha said that Nitish Kumar does not talk about his much hyped ‘Sushashan’. Referring to media reports that Bihar’s Education department had issued a notification in which it was said that action would be taken against heads of educational institutions if results (pass percentage) are less than 60 per cent, Kushwaha wondered as to how could the government department issue such notification.