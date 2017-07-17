Nitish Kumar wants plan for management of sewage water in Bihar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File photo) Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday instructed officials to prepare a plan for management of sewage water and said it can be used in irrigation to augment agriculture. Kumar was holding a meeting with state urban development minister Maheshwar Hazari, chief secretary Anjani Kumar Singh and officials of the department to take feedback on the progress of work under different schemes, which are part of his “seven resolves” of good governance.

Urban development department minister, Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh, Development commissioner Shisir Sinha and Principal Secretary of the department Chaitanya Prasad were present in the meeting during which detailed presentation was give to the CM on progress of different schemes.

Kumar instructed officials to prepare a plan for management of sewage water so that it can be utilised properly, an official statement said. He said the government is giving importance to compost farming. “Sewage water can be utilised for irrigation purpose,” he said.

Discussions were held on the progress of urbanisation in Bihar, schemes for providing drinking water, sewage facility and toilet to every household in the state, which are part of the “seven resolves” adopted by the grand alliance government for good governance, the statement said. The meeting also discussed the Metro project for Patna, installing energy efficient street light and arrangements for removal of garbage, it said.

