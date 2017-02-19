Mohammed Shahabuddin’s sleeper class passage to Delhi

Mohammed Shahabuddin at Patna’s Rajendra Nagar railway station on Saturday. (Source: Express Photo) Mohammed Shahabuddin at Patna’s Rajendra Nagar railway station on Saturday. (Source: Express Photo)

Former RJD MP Mohammed Shahabuddin was shifted to Delhi’s Tihar jail on-board a sleeper class coach of Sampoorna Kranti Express from Patna as per the Supreme Court’s directions on Saturday. Shahabuddin was earlier shifted to Patna’s Beur jail from Siwan under DSP Krishna Nurari-led security cover of 25 policemen. The same security detail accompanied Shahabudin to Delhi.

The former MP wore jeans and shirt with half jacket and muffler. A huge media contingent followed him when he was taken out of Beur jail around 4pm. He was not allowed to talk to the media during his 40-minute travel to Patna’s Rajendra Nagar railway station. Passengers, who had reservation in Sampoorna Kranti Express’s S-2 compartment, had a harrowing time as most of them were asked to board another coach and take their berths later. Some of Shahabuddin’s supporters said that they would also board the train without tickets and pay to accompany the former MP.

“The former MP’s shifting has come as a rude shock to us as no one had applied for his transfer to Tihar earlier. Shahabuddin has been a victim to political conspiracy. Though he has not asked us to accompany him to Delhi, we will go even if he reprimands us later,” said a supporter, who drove from Siwan to Patna.

Siwan-resident Chanda Babu had filed a petition seeking Shahabuddin’s transfer to Tihar Jail to ensure fair trial in 35 cases against him. Shahabuddin has been convicted in 10 cases. He has been convicted of murder of Babu’s two sons and is facing trial for killing Babu’s third son.