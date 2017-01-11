Lalu’s son and Bihar minister Tej Pratap gets VIP security cover

The Centre has accorded ‘Y’ category VIP security cover of central paramilitary commandos to Tej Pratap Yadav, son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and minister in the Bihar cabinet. Officials said the Union Home Ministry has issued orders in this regard after central security agencies prepared a report which stated perceptible threat to Yadav including that from the Maoist cadres active in the state and neighbouring Jharkhand.

It is likely that the task to secure the VIP would be rendered by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which has over 70 such protectees under its cover at present.

Yadav is the health minister in the government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Under the ‘Y’ category cover, Yadav will have a squad of about a dozen armed commandos to secure him whenever he travels in Bihar. The Centre had recently accorded ‘Z’ category cover of CISF personnel to Samajwadi Party MP Amar Singh.

The ‘Y’ category cover is the third category of protection cover, after ‘Z+’ and ‘Z’, but higher than the lowest ‘X’ where about 4-5 commandos guard the VIP. Yadav’s father Lalu Prasad enjoys ‘Z+’ cover of personnel drawn from the central forces of NSG and CRPF.