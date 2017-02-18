Lalu Prasad Yadav issues directions at Patna hospital, draws flak

Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav offers a cake to his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Patna on Friday. (Source: PTI Photo) Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav offers a cake to his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Patna on Friday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad on Friday took flak for issuing instructions to doctors while presiding over a function at a Patna hospital as chief guest. He did all the talking in presence of his son and Heath Minister Tej Pratap Yadav at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS). “I keep reviewing IGIMS activities at regular intervals. I have also got a report of a group of doctors fighting with the police. Doctors should not get angry,” said Prasad. He assured that more funds would be provided when IGIMS Director Dr N R Biswas sought them from Yadav to bring the hospital at par with Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences. “There would be no shortage of funds, doctors should keep doing their duty,’’ said Prasad. He pulled up IGIMS authorities for alleged corruption. “I have heard a lot of complaints regarding hospital management asking for commission to do favours. Anyone found involved in corrupt practices would be sternly dealt with.’’

The BJP criticised Prasad for playing “de facto health minister” and issuing instructions. “By now, it has become common knowledge that Lalu Prasad is de facto health minister while the real health minister Tej Pratap Yadav has been into frivolous activities such as sieving out jalebis and playing flute,’’ said BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi. He said that the Opposition could have still accepted Prasad as “super health minister” if the department was able to deliver. “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seems to have outsourced health department to Lalu Prasad and is not reviewing its performance,’’ he said. He said that Rs 586 crore had been approved for IGIMS but only Rs 46 crore have been disbursed. “Doctors in most districts have not got their payments for seven months and hospitals have not been allotted funds to purchase medicines since medical (equipment purchase) scam surfaced.’’

Janata Dal (United) spokesman K C Tyagi defended Prasad. “No one can dispute Lalu Prasad’s position as RJD chief and one of two top leaders in (the ruling) Grand Alliance. As RJD chief, he can review performance of his ministers,’’ he said. “Even Sonia Gandhi, as National Advisory Committee Chairperson, used to advise UPA government. BJP should answer why RSS keeps advising it on every little matter and also disagrees with BJP government’s policy publicly. Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh has criticised labour reforms”. RJD spokesman Manoj Kumar Jha said that the BJP has forgotten that Prasad has been chief minister for years apart from being one of tallest leaders of the alliance. “His impromptu advice (to the doctors) can only help the cause and BJP should rather stop finding fault.’’