Invite MPs, MLAs to govt events in their area: Bihar chief secy to officials

Bihar Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh has issued instructions to principal secretaries, divisional commissioners and district magistrates, asking them to ensure that public representatives of the area concerned are duly invited to a government function, especially laying of foundation stones or inauguration of any scheme.

The move comes following complaints by several NDA legislators that they were not invited to such functions by the local administration.

While it is an administrative order, it is being considered politically significant against the backdrop of the pressure on JD (U) to give due importance to elected representatives of ally BJP and those of its own.

Sources in BJP said several party legislators had complained about the local administration giving them a cold-shoulder during such functions. The CM reportedly took the matter seriously and asked for an administrative order to be issued.

The circular issued by Chief Secretary Singh on January 25 to principal secretaries of all departments of state government, divisional commissioners and district magistrates, said, “ They (legislators) also complained about not being given respectable positions during such functions”. The letter did not identify the complainants.

A General Administrative Department official said, “Now… we expect its full compliance, failing which disciplinary action can be taken against any official.”

A senior BJP leader said, “We are not concerned with how JD (U) treated RJD while it was in the Grand Alliance government, but now that this is the NDA government, our MLAs must be called at functions… We appreciate that the CM saw merit in our complaints.”

