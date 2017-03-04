Maharashtra: Generating jobs key focus, says Mungantiwar

Sudhir Mungantiwar, state minister for finance, planning, and forestry, who participated in District Planning Committee meeting on Friday, said that his department would focus on generation of employment while awarding the funds to the districts. Mungantiwar, who was accompanied by Pune’s Guardian minister Girish Bapat, said that the state finance department will help small entreprenuers, self help groups, tourism in various districts by making a provision for them in the District Plan.

“After focussing on the agriculture sector in the last financial year, this year we will stress on employment generation along with agriculture. This also means that the focus will also be on skill development among the youngsters who would be generators of employment and not its seekers,” said Mungantiwar.

Mungantiwar also commented on the Shiv Sena-BJP tension that are prevailing in the state legislature, saying the BJP has spoken to the party leaders and it agrees with the Sena’s demand that the working of state cabinet should be transparent.

“We too want transparency, in fact BJP’s political agenda is clean governance. We have said it time and again. Our CM has said and we reitereated it again that transparency remains our top agenda. However, some of the demands made by them like allowing journalists into cabinet meets can’t be agreed as it’s a consitutional directive to maintain secrecy about the cabinet deliberations until the decision is arrived at,” said Mungantiwar.

The minister said that the district administration will be directed to take decision about providing support to the economic activities after considering the local situation.