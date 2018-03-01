Former Bihar Congress chief, three other MLCs recognised as JD(U) members

Former Bihar Congress chief Ashok Kumar Choudhary (Express photo/File) Former Bihar Congress chief Ashok Kumar Choudhary (Express photo/File)

The Congress on Thursday suffered a split in the Bihar Legislative Council, after former state party chief Ashok Choudhary and three other members of the Congress Legislature Party in the Upper House were recognised as members of the ruling JD(U).

The four Congress MLCs — Ashok Choudhary, Dilip Choudhary, Ramchandra Bharti and Tanweer Akhtar — yesterday officially sought recognition as MLCs of the JD(U), the Council’s officiating chairman Haroon Rashid said. “The application of the four Congress members has been accepted,” Rashid told PTI.

The Congress earlier had six MLCs in the House. Ashok Choudhary, along with the three, yesterday announced they would quit the party and accused its general secretary C P Joshi of having treated them as “objects” that were supposed to be “used and thrown”.

“Joshi was kind of pushing me out of the Congress,” Ashok Choudhary had alleged. State Congress president Kaukab Qadri yesterday said the four were expelled from the party.

