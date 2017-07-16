Five kids drown in Bihar

Five kids drowned on Sunday in Bihar’s Gopalganj and Darbhanga districts, the police said. Three kids identified as Bullet Ram (12), Ravi Ram (10) and Vishal Ram (10) drowned while taking bath in a pool in Butia village under in Gopalganj district, Sidhwalia police station in-charge Arvind Kumar said.

The bodies have been fished out and sent for post-mortem, he said.

In a related incident in Darbhanga district, two kids identified as Sushant Kumar (15) and Keshav Kumar (15) drowned in a pond near Kali Mandir, Vishwavidyalaya police station in-charge Ajit Kumar said.

