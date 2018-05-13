First time since alliance split, Lalu Yadav, Nitish Kumar share dais

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s latter’s elder son Tej Pratap during the wedding ceremony at Veterinary College Ground in Patna on Saturday. (PTI) Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s latter’s elder son Tej Pratap during the wedding ceremony at Veterinary College Ground in Patna on Saturday. (PTI)

Tej Pratap Yadav tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai, daughter of former transport minister Chandrika Rai, at the veterinary college ground here on Saturday, amid moments of bonhomie between RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar.

The two leaders were seen together for the first time after the Grand Alliance split in July last year. While the two senior leaders had attended the wedding of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi’s son last December, they had avoided each other on the occasion.

Among those who attended the event were LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav, Bihar Governor Satyapal Malik and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. However, no senior BJP leader could be seen at the function.

While neither Congress president Rahul Gandhi nor his sister Priyanka Gandhi were in attendance, Digvijaya Singh said after reaching Patna, “We are in solidarity with Lalu Prasad’s family in moments of happiness after a spate of legal and political crises for the family.”

While Lalu warmly shook hands with Nitish, Rabri Devi also exchanged greetings with the Chief Minister. Lalu’s daughters touched Nitish’s feet and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad joined his former boss for photographs together. Deputy Chief Minister Modi could not attend the function as he left for Poland on Saturday.

An estimated 10,000 people, mostly RJD supporters, coming from Gopalganj, Chhapra, Danapur and Maner, had gathered at the grounds for the function.

