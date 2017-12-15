Ensure timely completion of projects: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tells officers

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a conference in New Delhi. (Source: AP/File) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a conference in New Delhi. (Source: AP/File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today told District Magistrates to ensure that projects were completed within time and warned that any delay will be taken serious note of.

Addressing a public meeting at Gayghat block of Muzaffarpur district, as part of his state-wide “Vikas Samiksha Yatra”, Kumar cautioned the officers that he was used to touring the state to take feed back on delivery of schemes on the ground and he must not get any complaint in this regard.

“I am delighted to have inaugurated 125 projects and laid down foundation stones for another 222. But I ought to tell the District Magistrates that once foundation stone for a project is laid down in their respective area of jurisdiction, it becomes their responsibility to ensure that the same is completed within time”, the Chief Minister said.

“It is well-known that I keep touring the state to get a first-hand account of problems faced in various areas and take stock of progress made in schemes and projects. So officers better ensure that I do not get complaints from the common people about tardy progress in any project”, he said.

Kumar recalled “I had travelled across the state in 2009 and had called the tour Vikas Yatra. I had stayed in tents put up at villages to get a better understanding of problems. Eight years later, I am visiting all the villages that I had covered in 2009 and I am glad to see improvement in power, electricity, roads etc.”.

Notably, opposition parties like the RJD have been attacking the Chief Minister over his ongoing tour, saying he should give an account of progress made in projects and schemes that were launched during his 2009 yatra.

Kumar also defended his government’s decision to ban alcohol which he said has helped in bringing happiness in homes particularly in rural areas.

Speaking about women’s empowerment, Kumar mentioned his government’s initiatives like reserving 50 per cent seats for females in Panchayats and urban local bodies.

