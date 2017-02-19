Congress to contest council polls against Bihar allies

The Congress on Saturday fielded two candidates against its Bihar alliance partner, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), for the legislative council polls on March 9. This came a day after RJD chief Lalu Prasad said that the ruling Grand Alliance would be unable to give any seats to the Congress.

The RJD and Janata Dal-United (JDU) have fielded two candidates each for the four seats that have fallen vacant. JDU and BJP hold two seats each. The Grand Alliance had asked the Congress to wait for the next set of vacancies.

Bihar Congress chief Ashok Kumar Choudhary announced that Ajay Singh would contest Gaya Graduates seat while former MLA Hriday Narayan Singh Yadav would be fielded for Gaya Teachers seat. Ajay Singh would face RJD candidate Puneet Kumar Singh and BJP MLC Awadhesh Narayan Singh. Yadav would take on RJD’s Dinesh Prasad Singh and RLSP’s Sanjeeva Shyam Singh and LJP’s D N Sinha.

Choudhary downplayed the developments saying that there are no differences in the Grand Alliance. “It is not Assembly or Lok Sabha elections after all,’’ he said.