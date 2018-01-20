Two live bombs found near Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya

In 2013, a series of blasts hit the Mahabodhi temple. A National Security Guard soldier collecting evidence from the site of blast at the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodhgaya. (AP Photo/Archive) In 2013, a series of blasts hit the Mahabodhi temple. A National Security Guard soldier collecting evidence from the site of blast at the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodhgaya. (AP Photo/Archive)

Ar least two live bombs were found near Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya late Friday night. Gaya Police said the bombs had been taken to Falgu river to defuse it. The news comes amid the special puja being organised in Bodhgaya town which will be attended by several VVIPs, including Tibetan religious guru the Dalai Lama.

Gaya SSP Garima Malik said security has been further intensified at and around the temple after detection of explosives, nature of which was being verified. This is the second instance in last four years when bombs had been found at or near Mahabodhi temple. The SSP said: “Our top priority is to defuse the bombs. Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee and local police has been coordinating. We are ensuring there is no panic among thousands of visitors”.

A BTMC functionary said the bombs had been detected after some tourists pointed towards an object lying near one of gates of the temple. “A thorough search was conducted and a dog squad was also called for. Since the Dalai Lama and a host of VVIPs have been present in the town, additional forces had been deployed,” said the functionary.

A local police officer said that there had been chaotic situation even during visit of Bihar Governor Satyapal Malik on Friday. When the governor was returning, several tourists had started running here and there but it was because of lack of crowd management inside the temple premises.

