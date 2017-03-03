BJP grabbed 60 per cent seats in PMC, but voteshare was only 37 per cent

The election for the PCMC Mayor’s post will be held on March 14. While the PMC Mayor will be elected will be held on March 15. The election for the PCMC Mayor’s post will be held on March 14. While the PMC Mayor will be elected will be held on March 15.

The BJP swept the recently-held Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) election by winning 97 seats in the civic body, which account for around 60 per cent of the 162-seat civic body, but the actual vote share of the party was 36.67 per cent of the total number of votes cast. The BJP had ended the NCP’s 10-year reign in both the PMC and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections, held on February 21.

As per detailed information released by the civic election department, a total of 58,04,635 votes were cast, to elect 162 corporators under the four-ward electoral panel system. The voter turnout was 55.56 per cent.

Of the 162 seats, 97 were won by BJP candidates, 39 by NCP, 10 by Shiv Sena, nine by Congress, two by MNS, one by AIMIM and four by Independent candidates.

While the BJP has got the maximum number of votes, the vote share of each political party tells a different story.

The BJP got a total of 21,28,452 votes in the 159 seats contested by the party. While it will have almost 60 per cent of the corporators in the new general body of PMC, its vote share was 36.67 per cent.

For NCP, the percentage of seats the party won, and the party’s vote share, was nearly same. It won 24 per cent of the seats and its vote share was 21.94 per cent. The NCP got a total of 12,73,524 votes in the 129 seats it contested.

On the other hand, the Shiv Sena won only 6.17 per cent of the seats, but its vote share was 14.19 per cent in the PMC election. The Shiv Sena got 8,23,744 votes in the 149 seats where it had fielded candidates.

Similarly, the Congress won 5.55 per cent of the seats, while its vote share was 8.63 per cent. The party contested 87 of the 162 seats, as it had forged an alliance with the NCP in a few electoral panels. The Congress got 5,00,980 votes.

The MNS won only two seats — 1.23 per cent of the total strength of the civic body — but its vote share in the elections was 6.44 per cent. The MNS got 3,73,645 votes in 116 seats.

The AIMIM made its entry in the civic body by winning one seat, but managed to get a total of 73,274 votes, and 1.26 per cent of the total vote share. It contested from only 21 seats.

Of the total number of votes cast, 1,71,581 votes — 2.96 per cent of the total votes — was registered for None Of The Above (NOTA).

On the controversy over differences in actual votes cast on polling day and the total numbers of votes counted on February 23, Satish Kulkarni, in-charge of the PMC’s election department, said in total, there was a discrepancy of 120 votes across 41 electoral panels.

The mismatch of as many as 73 votes could be due to miscalculation while counting in three of the panels, said the election officer.

Kulkarni also said there was confusion among the returning officers while giving the figures, as there were postal ballots, along with the votes cast on Electronic Voting Machines.

“I cannot issue any written statement on the reason behind the difference in tally in the three electoral panels. There could be many reasons,” said Kulkarni.