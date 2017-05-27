Bihar: Youth run over by passenger train in Nawada district

A youth was killed after he was hit by a passenger train in Bihar’s Nawada district on Saturday. The incident happened when the youth was walking on the railway track with earphones plugged in, Government Railway Police (GRP) SHO Karu Choudhary said.

Eyewitnesses said that the youth was engrossed in listening to music. He could not hear the whistle of the Gaya-Kiul Passenger train and was run over, the SHO said.

The deceased was identified as Rajiv Ranjan (18), Government Railway Police (GRP) SHO Karu Choudhary said. He was a resident of Daniyawan village under the jurisdiction of Roh police station. Ranjan’s body was handed over to his family after post-mortem, the SHO said.

