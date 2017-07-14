Bihar: Three killed by Maoists in Jamui

Jamui Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant said the victims had been identified as Bajrangi Koda, Shiv Koda and Mina Devi. (Source: Google Maps) Jamui Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant said the victims had been identified as Bajrangi Koda, Shiv Koda and Mina Devi. (Source: Google Maps)

A family of three was killed by Maoists on suspicion of being police informers in Jamui on Friday morning. Police said the bodies had serious injury marks suggesting use of stones and blunt objects in killing them.

Jamui Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant said the victims had been identified as Bajrangi Koda, Shiv Koda and Mina Devi. “We found the bodies near Kukurjhap dam near Barhat. A red slip found at the spot claimed responsibility for the killings,” he said adding that the police had started combing operations in the Maoist-hit area.

Local sources said the extremists had suspected the Shiv Koda family of passing information about Maoist movement to the police and had warned them in the past but the police had not been sounded about the warning.

