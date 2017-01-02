Bihar: Tej Pratap rings in New Year as Krishna

‘People choose their own ways to celebrate’. (PTI Photo) ‘People choose their own ways to celebrate’. (PTI Photo)

Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav chose to celebrate the first day of the New Year dressed as Krishna. Donning a blue jacket and shawl, and red headgear with a peacock feather, Tej Pratap played the flute to his cows at his 10 Circular Road residence here — allotted to his mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi. After posing for photographs, he headed to his official bungalow near the CM’s house and held meetings with his supporters.

The elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who recently visited Vrindavan and Mathura, explained: “People choose their own ways to celebrate the New Year. For me, dressing like Krishna is the best way to ring in the New Year. I was gifted this cap by a Krishna disciple in Vrindavan and advised to wear it today.”

Known for his religious sojourns, the minister added, “I recently visited Vrindavan. I take inspiration from the life of Krishna.”

Meanwhile, in another part of the house, Lalu reportedly looked upset about the goings on in Uttar Pradesh. A source close to the RJD chief said that Lalu, who had played peacemaker between Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh on Saturday, looked perturbed.

“UP mein sab ulta ho gaya,” Lalu reportedly said, alluding to Akhilesh being made SP national president.