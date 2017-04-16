Bihar teachers call off stir, to check papers

More than 55,000 secondary and senior secondary school teachers of Bihar called off their 15-day protest on Saturday and agreed to evaluate Class X and Class XII Board examination papers from Sunday after the state government assured that it would look into their demands of pay parity by June 30. The teachers were supposed to start evaluating Class X papers from March 15 and Class XII papers from April 1.

Bihar Madhyamik Sikshak Sangh is demanding pay parity with government school teachers for nearly 25,000 teachers employed on contract. Government school teachers had also joined the protest begun by contract teachers who were later enrolled as full-fledged teachers but on a different pay scale.

