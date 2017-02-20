Bihar: SHO suspended over killing of youth in Patna

A 20-year-old youth was killed Sunday in Maurya Vihar area within the limits of Phulwarisharif Police Station, allegedly by people linked with illegal manufacturing of liquor. (Source: Google Maps) A 20-year-old youth was killed Sunday in Maurya Vihar area within the limits of Phulwarisharif Police Station, allegedly by people linked with illegal manufacturing of liquor. (Source: Google Maps)

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Phulwarisharif Police Station has been suspended in connection with the killing of a youth allegedly by people linked with illegal manufacturing of liquor, a senior police officer today said. The SHO has been suspended over the matter, Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, Manu Maharaj told reporters. As per order of the state police headquarters, SHO Mustafa Kamal Kaiser would not get any field posting for the next ten years, he said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

A 20-year-old youth was killed yesterday in Maurya Vihar area within the limits of Phulwarisharif Police Station, allegedly by people linked with illegal manufacturing of liquor.

The youth’s body was recovered from a pond triggering agitation by locals who burnt a few huts of the alleged killers.

The agitators staged protests on roads with the body which was quelled by police later.

The SSP said it was true that illegal manufacturing of liquor was being carried out there and it was being investigated whether the killing was a fallout of a complaint against the illegal liquor manufacturing to the Police.

“The incident happened when a cricket ball went to a nearby hut while youths were playing, following which the youth was attacked with sharp weapons, killed and his body thrown in a pond,” Maharaj said.

The Patna SSP said a police outpost has been set up at the spot and additional personnel deployed to maintain peace.

He said two persons have been named in the FIR and a search was on to nab them.

In an another incident, 2,000 pouches of domestic liquor which were being smuggled in sacks of potatoes were recovered during unloading of the sacks from a truck in Malsalami wholesale market, the SSP said.

Two persons were held in connection with smuggling of liquor, Maharaj said adding, in view of the upcoming Holi festival, campaigning against illegal liquor trade has been stepped up in the district.