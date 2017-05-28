Bihar: At least 11 people killed in lightning, wall collapse

At least 11 people including eight women were killed in separate incidents of lightning strike and wall collapse triggered by squall in Bihar on Sunday. ‘Five persons, including four women, were killed after lightning struck them in various police station areas of East Champaran district, said Manoj Kumar, Senior Deputy Collector who is in-charge of the disaster management of the district.

The deceased were identified as Kanth Lal Rai (70), Mina Devi (40), Sunita Devi (32), Veena Kumari (19) and Sushila Devi (40), Kumar said. In West Champaran district, six persons were killed in separate incidents of wall collapse during a storm that blew at a speed of 50-70 km per hour in different panchayat areas.

The deceased were identified as Manager Choudhary (45), Chandrawati Devi (55), Shambha Devi (40), Rima Kumari (14) and Paramshila Kumari (16) and Mukesh Kumar, an official said.

