Bihar journalist killing: JD(U) MLA’s brother named in FIR

Brother of a JD(U) MLA, along with two others, was named in an FIR on Wednesday lodged in connection with the alleged murder of journalist Braj Kumar Singh at Salkhani village in Samastipur. The FIR has been registered against Lal Babu Singh, brother of JD(U) MLA from Bibhutipur Ram Balak Singh, Kamal Kishore Kamal, elder brother of the the slain journalist and his sister-in-law Kiran Kumari, Officer in-charge of Bibhutipur police station Sanjeet Kumar said.

Besides the trio, the FIR, filed by Shyam Kishore, the eldest brother of Singh, mentions five unidentified persons in the gruesome gunning down of the journalist late last evening, the OC added. Singh was the youngest of the three brothers, Kumar said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the murder is a fallout of a property dispute, he added. Meanwhile, the body, after post-mortem, was handed over to the slain journalist’s family members on Wednesday for the last rites to be performed at his native Salkhani village.

Around five-six unidentified persons opened fire at Singh, killing him on the spot. Singh was associated with a prominent Hindi daily. He also ran a brick kiln where he was shot dead by the gunmen. The murder has drawn widespread anger.

Last year in November, Dharmendra Singh, a journalist of a prominent vernacular daily, was shot dead in Rohtas district, apparently over his articles on illegal stone chip units. Hindi daily Hindustan’s Siwan bureau chief Rajdeo Ranjan was shot dead in Siwan district in May, 2016.