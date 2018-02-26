Bihar governor addresses joint session of state legislature

Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said the state government has been able to achieve sustained growth and significant improvement in law and order despite various constraints. Provision of civic amenities and basic infrastructure had also improved considerably, the governor said on the opening day of the budget session.

Addressing a joint session of the state legislature, the governor said the growth rate in 2016-17 was 14.8 per cent.

The per capita GDP and per capita income during the year were Rs 38,586 and Rs 35,590 respectively which is 13 per cent higher than in the previous year, he said.

The planned expenditure during the year increased by 11 per cent to about Rs 87,000 crore, he said adding that the state was expected to net a tax revenue of Rs 32,000 crore during 2017-18 compared with Rs 23,000 crore in the previous year.

With good financial management, the fiscal deficit was expected to be 2.87 per cent of the GDP, he said.

The governor also said the top priority of the state government had been to establish rule of law and to create a fearless society.

He said after the implementation of prohibition, crimes like murder, dacoity, loot, riots and kidnapping for ransom had registered an appreciable decline.

The number of cognizable crimes in Bihar during the year was 157.4 per lakh of population as against the national average of 233.6, Mallik said.

The state government has now launched another campaign against evil practices like dowry and child marriage, the governor said.

The government was committed to empowerment of women and had provided 50 per cent reservation to them in elections to village panchayats and urban local bodies as also in appointment of primary teachers, he said.

Besides, 35 per cent reservation had been provided to women in all government jobs, including in the appointment of sub-inspectors and constables, the governor said.

Under the ‘Jeevika’ scheme for women of poor and deprived sections, 7.47 lakh self help groups have been formed across the state, Mallik said.

He said the state had achieved the target of connecting even the remotest parts to the state capital in six hours and is making endeavours to further reduce it to five hours.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 2,300 kilometre of roads had been built and under the Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana 1,195 km of roads and 41 bridges had been constructed.

The state government was making all possible efforts to link even outlying localities of villages with

As regards power availability, the governor said 4,535 MW of electricity had become available by October, 2017 and efforts are being made to increase it to 4,800 MW.

The governor said under the government’s policy of zero tolerance for corruption, cases have been filed by its different units against those guilty of bribery, possession of disproportionate assets and money laundering.

Properties of seven public servants have been seized while proposals have been sent to the Enforcement Directorate for seizure of property worth Rs 242 crore under Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

