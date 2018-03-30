Bihar: Clashes break out in Nalanda after religious idol vandalised

Police force was deployed to control the situation in nalanda on Friday. (Source: Twitter/ANI) Police force was deployed to control the situation in nalanda on Friday. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

A clash between people from two different communities took place in Nawada district of Bihar in the wee hours of Friday. The clash broke out after a religious idol was vandalised in the area. “It was a matter of an idol being vandalised by some miscreants, which led to the communities coming face-to-face, the situation is now under control,” the District Magistrate was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to local reports, the police had to fire blank rounds to control the crowd in the area. Violent incidents have been reported from the state in the last two weeks, and nearly 50 people, including two local BJP workers, were on Thursday held in Samastipur and Nalanda districts in connection with communal clashes.

Police force try to contain the situation from taking a violent turn in Nalanda. (Source: Twitter/ANI) Police force try to contain the situation from taking a violent turn in Nalanda. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

In another incident on March 26, several people were injured and 35 shops gutted following clashes in Aurangabad when “provocative slogans” were raised in a motorcycle procession (‘shobha yatra‘) cruising through an area of a sizeable minority population. The slogans resulted in stone pelting, followed by heavy deployment of forces. Bihar Police has now formed two special investigation teams to probe the violence.

The opposition parties have been accusing the BJP of inciting violence in the state and charging JD(U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with being “helpless” before the coalition partner. The RJD, meanwhile, demanded the arrest of BJP’s Aurangabad MP Sushil Kumar Singh for saying on March 26 that “there is a reaction to an action”. The BJP MP had attended the ‘shobha yatra’ on March 26.

For all the latest Patna News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd