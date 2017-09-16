Bihta cinema hall owner shot dead, public torch police jeep

The owner of a cinema hall in Patna’s suburban town of Bihta was shot dead on Friday evening. (Representational Image) The owner of a cinema hall in Patna’s suburban town of Bihta was shot dead on Friday evening. (Representational Image)

The owner of a cinema hall in Patna’s suburban town of Bihta was shot dead on Friday evening by unidentified assailants. The murder led to protests by the public, who later torched a police jeep. The police suspecting the involvement of a bikers’ gang, said the reason behind the killing could be due to a land dispute.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that a land dispute could be the reason behind the killing. We are conducting raids to nab killers,” Patna SSP Manu Maharaj said.

The incident took place at around 5 pm Friday when the owner of Uday Chitra Mandir, Nirbhay Singh, 52, was standing at the gate of the cinema hall. Four unidentified assailants approached Singh and fired four bullets from barely four metres away. Singh died on way to hospital. The assailants later walked back to their motorcycles and sped away. The incident took place barely 250 metres away from Bihta police station.

Singh belonged to Bihta village and was a son of a well-known, local influential person Uday Singh. He reportedly had land disputes with some people.

