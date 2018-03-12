Bihar bypolls: Over 55% turnout recorded in Araria

Araria Lok Sabha seat saw a turnout of 57 per cent in the bypolls on Sunday. (File) Araria Lok Sabha seat saw a turnout of 57 per cent in the bypolls on Sunday. (File)

A heavy turnout of women and first-time voters at polling booths in Araria parliamentary constituency was the highlight of bypolls to one Lok Sabha seat and two Assembly seats in Bihar held Sunday. The bypolls are being seen as a litmus test for CM Nitish Kumar after his decision to quit the Grand Alliance and return to the NDA.

While Araria Lok Sabha seat saw a turnout of 57 per cent, Assembly segments of Jehanabad and Bhabua recorded 50.6 per cent and 54.3 per cent turnout, respectively. Bihar Chief Electoral Officer Ajay V Naik said polling was held peacefully in the three seats.

Araria Lok Sabha constituency comprises Assembly segments of Narpatganj, Sikti, Jokihat, Forbesganj, Raniganj and Araria. While RJD fielded Sarfaraz Alam, BJP gave ticket to Pradeep Kumar Singh, who was local MP from 2009 to 2014, but lost to Alam’s father late Mohammed Taslimuddin of RJD in 2014.

Anjani Kumar, a Forbesganj voter said: “BJP’s choice of a non-performing candidate might cost it dearly. The mood in the polling booth was in favour of RJD”. The number of women voters was more than that of men at several booths. Shahnaz Khatoon, a first-time voter who has just taken her Class XII exam, said after casting her vote at a booth in Raniganj, “Each member of my family voted. It felt nice to cast vote for the first time”. Mohammed Naimuddin (75), who voted in Araria town, said he wanted the public representative to provide good rural roads and address problems in providing ration cards and pensions for the elderly.

