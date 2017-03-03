Bihar: Both Houses of Legislature stalled by protests

Patna: Legislators from the NDA stage a demonstration outside the Bihar Assembly during its Budget Session in Patna on Friday. PTI Photo(PTI3_3_2017_000028B) Patna: Legislators from the NDA stage a demonstration outside the Bihar Assembly during its Budget Session in Patna on Friday. PTI Photo(PTI3_3_2017_000028B)

The proceedings of both Houses of the Bihar Legislature were stalled on Friday as NDA legislators stuck to their demand of minister Abdul Jalil Mastan’s ouster from the state cabinet for his “uncharitable” remarks against PM Narendra Modi and the ruling coalition members hitting back. Members of the ruling Grand Alliance, comprising the JD(U), RJD and Congress, staged a counter-attack in the Legislative Assembly as well as Legislative Council seeking cancellation of membership of BJP MLA Lal Babu Prasad Gupta.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

The ruling coalition members, facing protests from the NDA legislators for the last three days over the Mastan episode, seized upon the alleged use of foul language by Gupta at Chiranya in East Champaran district against RJD MLA from Darbhanga Faraz Fatmi and his father, former Union minister and MP M A A Fatmi.

Faraz Fatmi has given a written complaint against Gupta to Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary who has assured him to look into the matter and take appropriate action. The Grand Alliance members used the issue in the Legislative Council too to deflect the BJP’s protest against state Excise and Prohibition Minister Mastan. Amid pandemonium, triggered by a heightened political slugfest, both the Houses were adjourned till 2 PM.

As the day’s proceedings began in the Assembly, Leader of Opposition Prem Kumar reiterated the demand of Mastan’s ouster from the cabinet and referred to the minister’s “abusive” words against the prime minister during a protest against demonetisation in Amour Assembly segment on February 22, “asking the gathering to beat the PM’s photo with shoes”.

The NDA members trooped into the Well of the House and started raising anti-government slogans. Soon, they were countered by RJD, JD(U) and Congress members who raised the issue of Fatmi. Some RJD members also tried to enter the Well but were prevented by senior leaders. With the House proceedings stalled, the scene shifted to the main entrance of the Assembly and the lawn in front of it.

Members of the BJP and its allies, LJP and RLSP, sat on a dharna on the stairs leading to the main entrance and started shouting slogans demanding Mastan’s ouster from the state cabinet. RJD, JD(U) and Congress legislators sat on a dharna on the lawn, demanding cancellation of Gupta’s membership for his alleged misconduct with Fatmi.