Sushil Modi records statement in defamation case

BJP leader Sushil Modi (Source: Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/File) BJP leader Sushil Modi (Source: Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/File)

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi today recorded his statement in a Patna court in connection with the defamation case he had filed against two RJD spokespersons for levelling “baseless” and “false” charges against him.

Sushil Modi had filed the defamation case on May 2 against Manoj Jha and Chittranjan Gagan, both RJD spokespersons, for accusing that the BJP leader had acquired ‘benami’ properties in Patna and other places in the country. Sushil Modi appeared in person at the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Om Prakash to record his statement.

The court admitted his complaint and transferred it for hearing to another court of Judicial Magistrate Om Prakash. The court fixed May 23 as the next date of hearing.

Sushil Modi told reporters outside the court that he pleaded to the CJM to issue summons to the two RJD spokespersons to appear in person and award severe punishment to them so that nobody dares to level such baseless charges against anybody in the future.

Sushil Modi had filed the defamation suit in the Chief Judicial Court in Patna. Manoj Jha and Chittaranjan Gagan had alleged that the BJP leader had a palatial bungalow in Patna, that he had illegally acquired 7.5 acres of land and built a mall on it, that he owned luxurious cars in Delhi and that he invested his back money in several places in Kolkata and Delhi.

Sushil Modi said the allegations levelled against him were published prominently in national dailies and that had dented his reputation.

