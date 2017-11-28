Bihar Assembly passes two bills

The House also passed another bill providing for better administration of the Special Security Group (SSG) entrusted with the security of Chief Minister and former Chief Ministers in the state. The House also passed another bill providing for better administration of the Special Security Group (SSG) entrusted with the security of Chief Minister and former Chief Ministers in the state.

Bihar Legislative Assembly today passed a bill seeking to replace an ordinance promulgated to transfer 10 acres of land of agriculture department to tourism department for building of a multi-purpose lighting centre and garden based on life of Guru Gobind Singh amid protest from the Congress and RJD members. The ordinance was promulgated in September last in the 350th birth anniversary year of the 10th Sikh Guru. The land is adjacent to “Guru Ka Bagh” in Patna Sahib.

Congress members, who raised objection to the intrusion of the name of Guru Gobind Singh in the bill, as also RJD MLAs, staged a walkout. Earlier, intervening a discussion on the bill, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took umbrage at the objection voiced by Vijay Shankar Dubey of Congress to the inclusion of the Sikh Guru’s name in the bill and said the “you are not bothered about the image of the state. Your own party’s Chief Minister in Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh would not be happy over your objection”.

The Chief Minister said that grand organization of “Prakash Parv” of Guru Gobind Singh here on the occasion of his 350th birth anniversary had boosted the image of Bihar across the country and abroad. “Nobody had expected Bihar to organize such a spectacular function,” he said. He said his government to do everything possible to enhance the image of the state and that was why it was undertaking excavation of a huge archaeological site belonging to the Buddhist era and spread over 70 acres of land in Lakhisarai.

After his intervention, the House passed the bill amid opposition walkout. The House also passed another bill providing for better administration of the Special Security Group (SSG) entrusted with the security of Chief Minister and former Chief Ministers in the state.

