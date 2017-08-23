Bihar Assembly passes six bills amid din

Bihar Assembly (File Photo) Bihar Assembly (File Photo)

Bihar Assembly today passed six bills amid uproar by opposition parties over the Bhagalpur NGO scam for the second consecutive day. The six Bills that were Wednesday by the Assembly amid din included- Bihar Appropriation Excess Expenditure (1981-82, 1986-87, 1989-90, 1993-94 and 1995-96) (Number 2) Bill 2017, Bihar Taxation Law (Amendment and Validation) Bill 2017, Bihar State University Service Commission Bill 2017, Bihar State University (Amendment) Bill 2017, Bihar State Water and Vahit Mal Board (Repeal) Bill 2017 and Bihar Medical (Amendment) Bill 2017.

This is the second consecutive day when the House transacted legislative business and passed six bills amid din by the opposition parties in the post-lunch session which lasted around 45 minutes. The House witnessed noisy scenes amid slogan shouting by opposition RJD and Congress members as the respective in-charge ministers tabled the Bills.

As the House assembled during a post-lunch session at two pm, Opposition RJD’s Lalit Yadav drew the attention of the Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary towards his party’s adjournment motion over NGO scam for debate on the issue. But the Speaker rejected Yadav’s demand saying that the matter was not raised at an appropriate time and hence he request them to let the House run to complete the legislative business listed for the day.

At this, opposition RJD and Congress members trooped into the well and started raising anti government slogans and demanded resignation of the CM Nitish Kumar and his Deputy S K Modi. Chief minister Nitish Kumar was not present in the House both in pre and post lunch session, while his Deputy Sushil Kumar Modi was present.

While the Bills were being taken up, senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui requested the Speaker Choudhary that it was he (Speaker) who was very much in favour of a debate on the NGO scam. Now, there are only two days left (for monsoon session to conclude), what would happen to his party’s adjournment motion, Siddiqui asked.

Once the matters listed for today is over, he would convene a meeting of Business Advisory Committee where he (Siddiqui) may come up with the time and date for a debate on the issue, Choudhary said. Siddiqui, however, remained adamant for a debate on the adjournment motion.

Both leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Siddiqui were seen asking their members not to disturb reporters’ table. Tejashwi was also seen asking one of his member not to put chair on reporters’ table at one point of time. After the passage of Bills, the Speaker adjourned the House till 11 am tomorrow.

