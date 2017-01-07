Bihar: 469 cartons of foreign liquor seized, two held

The liquor was recovered from a truck near Fatehpur locality in Patna district. (Photo for representational purpose) The liquor was recovered from a truck near Fatehpur locality in Patna district. (Photo for representational purpose)

The Special Task Force (STF) today seized 469 cartons of India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from a truck near Fatehpur locality within Didarganj police station’s jurisdiction in Patna district. The police also arrested the truck driver and another person. Acting on a tip-off, the STF along with the local police intercepted the truck near Fatehpur and recovered 469 cartons of IMFL, a release issued by the DGP control room said adding, the vehicle was impounded.

The seized consignment of liquor was manufactured in Punjab according to stickers on the bottles and had been brought from Jharkhand, the release said.

The Bihar government had on October 2 last year notified the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act banning manufacture, trade, storage, transportation, possession, sale and consumption of liquor and foreign liquor through stringent provisions incorporated under the law.

As per the new liquor law, those found indulging in unlawful import, export, transport, manufacture, possession, sale, intoxicant or liquor could attract a minimum ten years of jail term which may extended to imprisonment for life, besides, a minimum fine of Rs one lakh which may extend to Rs ten lakh.