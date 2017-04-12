Assets case: former Bihar MLA’s property seized

A former BJP MLA has become the first bureaucrat-turned-politician to lose property under the Bihar Special Courts Act, 2009. A special vigilance court has so far ordered confiscation of property of 22 bureaucrats, including Sonelal Hembram, for allegedly having property disproportionate to their known sources of income. It had ordered confiscation of Hembram’s property worth Rs 7 crore.

Hembram, a former deputy excise commissioner, was elected as an MLA on a BJP ticket in 2010, eight years after he retired. He is alleged to have amassed property during his stint in the excise department from 1972 and 1997. The income tax department had raided his house and office in 1997.

The Bihar Special Courts Act, 2009, was enforced in 2010 for confiscating property of corruption-accused bureaucrats during the trial stage. Seized property can be returned with interest if an accused is acquitted.

