After hijack scare at three airports, security stepped up at Pune airport

The security at the Pune airport was stepped up after similar exercise at Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad airports following inputs received from a citizen about possible attempts to hijack an aircraft from these airports. A spokesperson with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards the airports across the country, said that like all other airports, security at the Pune aiport has been tightened as well.

“Pune airport is a hypersensitive airport and we have elaborate security establishment there since it’s also Indian Air Force Station. However, whenever such specific inputs are received, the personnel are asked to be more circumspect and cautious,” the spokesperson said.

As per reports, the alert was issued after a woman sent an email to a senior police officer in Mumbai on Saturday. The email said she had overheard six men at a restaurant, discussing simultaneous hijack of flights from the three airports. The Mumbai Police alerted the CISF. A full anti-hijack drill was started and the National Security Guards have been kept on standby.

After a similar hijack threat in January 2015, the CISF had reviewed its procedures. Anti-hijack drills were held at airports and communication lines with the police and security agencies were also checked.

