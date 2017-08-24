Patient languishing in Sewri tuberclosis hospital for three years in Mumbai

Chaburao’s case highlights the huge rate of abandonment of TB patients by their family due to the social stigma attached with the ailment. Chaburao’s case highlights the huge rate of abandonment of TB patients by their family due to the social stigma attached with the ailment.

At 39, Asha Chaburao’s only companions are two stray cats, one curled on her stomach, the other by her legs. Her nails have turned yellow. Her skin has turned scaly, owing to an infection. In Asia’s largest tuberculosis facility — the Sewri TB Hospital – Chaburao is one of the longest admitted patients. She stopped taking medication for tuberculosis two years, ago but continues to remain admitted as the hospital has been unable to reach out to her family who can take her home.

Chaburao’s case highlights the huge rate of abandonment of TB patients by their family due to the social stigma attached with the ailment. In 2014, medical documents accessed by The Indian Express show, her son Gajanand Chaburao admitted her with pulmonary TB. He visited her once the same year, and has not returned since.

She is now called bed number 356. Another patient Shehnaaz Banu says Chaburao has stopped talking, does not move out of her cot and has to be sponged on the bed by nurses. “We change her diaper twice a day,” a nurse said. The hospital provides a fresh sheet twice a week for one patient, and if she soils her bed, the sheet cannot be changed until fresh supply comes.

In 2015, the hospital mailed a letter to her address in Airoli, but received no response. Calls to her son went unanswered. Since then, Chaburao stopped taking anti-TB medication. A senior medical officer in the hospital said, “We see her lying silently all day. She does not require any surgery. Since she has not given her sputum, no test can be carried to check whether she still has TB.”

Chaburao shares her hospital food with the two cats. Sweepers claim they try to shoo away the cats, but they find their way back to her. A nurse who looked after her in 2014 and 2015 said she would earlier speak with hospital staff about her treatment and her family. “But when she realised they had abandoned her, she went into depression. Now she only smiles when we give her food. She tugs at staffers when she urinates in bed,” the nurse said.

According to records, in 2015, Chaburao was put on Category 2 treatment, which was later stopped. While hospital staff claims they bathe the 39-year-old patient once a week, patients around her allege she is bathed only once every few weeks.

According to Praful Patel, counselor in the hospital from Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), a lot of patients admitted here are slum dwellers who do not have a family to return to. The hospital has attached itself with MSF and TISS for counselling services. A single post of medical social worker, however, remains vacant.

While Dr Vijay Naringrekar, hospital superintendent, refused to comment, Dr Padmaja Keskar, BMC executive health officer, said there is a need for other bodies to support the government in rehabilitation of abandoned patients. “We have three-four such cases in the hospital. Our doctors can counsel patients and family on treatment and need for social support, but when patients are abandoned, we can only keep them admitted,” Keskar said.

