Pakistan bred terrorism snake and it’s biting its own master: Kiren Rijiju

NDRF jawans during the foundation laying ceremony for their new campus in Ludhiana. (Source: File) NDRF jawans during the foundation laying ceremony for their new campus in Ludhiana. (Source: File)

“A snake called terrorism has been bred by neighbouring Pakistan and it is biting its own master,” said Union Minister of State Kiren Rijiju while presiding over a foundation stone laying ceremony of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) campus at Ladhowal in Ludhiana Tuesday.

Using the platform, Rijiju, while speaking on Pathankot attacks, assured that the extradition process of four terrorists in Pakistan including JeM head Mazhoor Azhar would start soon. “It is time to build extraordinary pressure on Pakistan to hand over the four terrorists alive to us. It is time for the world to isolate Pakistan for the terrorism it has been supporting and nurturing on its soil,” he said.

Speaking about Punjab, the Union Minister said the state fed the nation during troubled times and now it is “our turn and duty” to protect it from “anti-peace forces”. “There are forces that are trying to create trouble specifically in Punjab, a state which fed the entire nation when it was needed the most. Now we are doing our best to protect it. We are also working on increasing the central assistance to compensate the farmers during natural disasters,” he said.

He asked Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia who was present there to prepare a detailed plan on increasing compensation for farmers hit by natural calamities and hold consultations. On NDRF campus being established in Ludhiana, Rijiju said “Ludhiana is not only centrally located in Punjab but also well-connected with other states”. “Since this campus will also cater to the needs of Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and J&K in case of any calamity, Ludhiana is the best location we had,” he said.

Targeted to be completed in 2018, this NDRF campus is being established on 51 acres of land given free of cost by state government to Centre and the project is worth Rs 200 crore. Currently, NDRF’s base in Punjab is at Bathinda which Rijiju said is “quite far off than Ludhiana”.

Sharing his views on demonetisation, Rijiju said “the step has broken the back of terrorists not only in Pakistan but also the North-East”. “Enemies will hit us, those who have suffered the most due to black money will hit us. But common people know that it is in the interest of the nation. Let us complete 50 days first and then judge. PM Modi declared on day one that we will declare a war against black money and corruption. It has started,” said Rijiju.