Owners, managers of 5 resto-bars booked for serving liquor after midnight

Caught red-handed while serving liquor after midnight during raids conducted Saturday night, the Ludhiana police booked owners and managers of five prominent restaurant-and-bars of Ludhiana city.

Those booked include: Manpreet Singh Saini and Anish Kumar from ‘Underdoggs Brewery and Kitchen’; Varun Bagga from R2P (Right to Party); Manjot Singh from ‘Unplugged’; Karan Bagga and Shaminder Singh from ‘Peddlers’ and Inderpal Singh and Mrityunjay Kumar Mishra from ‘Spice Cube’.

The police arrested Varun Bagga, Manjot Singh, Shaminder Singh, Mrityunjay Mishra and Anish Kumar, who were later released on bail. ADCP-3 Surendra Lamba said the resto-bars were found serving liquor after midnight and some also did not have licences to serve liquor. He added that FIRs have been registered against them at Sarabha Nagar, division number 5 and PAU police stations. He also added that the police also raided other bars, including Ghantaghar, Rutba, F2 bar, FBC and some bars on Canal Road, but “nothing objectionable” was found. He added that as per orders of the commissioner, liquor cannot be served after midnight.

