Opposition says ‘being suppressed’; walks out, ignores all-party meet

Alleging that it was being “suppressed” by the ruling BJP and that its members were not allowed to put their point forward in the Assembly, the Opposition walked out of House and boycotted the Speaker’s call for an all-party meeting later in the evening.

Opposition leaders also alleged that the microphone of Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary was switched off when he tried to reply to Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath’s statement on the budget in which he also made several allegations against previous governments.

The Opposition will now meet on Thursday morning before the start of sitting of the House, to decide if they should boycott the rest of the sittings in the ongoing session. After the chief minister’s statement Leader of Opposition Chaudhary got up and pointed out that during the budget session it was mainly legislatures and ministers of ruling party who spoke.

He was interrupted by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna who said that, traditionally, a member could only seek clarifications on the CM’s address and no one usually gave another speech.

Chaudhary requested the Speaker to allow him to speak and pointed out that Khanna did not even take permission to speak. Soon, even BSP’s leader in the house Lalji Verma and the Congress Legislature Party’s Ajay Kumar “Lallu” alleged that Opposition members were not being allowed to put their point forward.

The walkout soon followed. “First of all, the CM used amariyadit (unparliamentary) words like “danda chalayenge (will use the stick)” in his speech and then when Opposition wanted to put its point forward, it was not allowed to do so. In a democracy, Opposition has the right to raise a question and today, for the first time in the Assembly’s history, microphone of the leader of Opposition was switched off”, said Ajay Kumar.

“While the entire Opposition boycotted the all-party meeting, we will meet on Thursday to decide whether to boycott the ongoing session,” he added. Agreeing with him, Verma said, “Chief Minister ki amariyadit speech aur leader of opposition ke mike band kiye jane pe pure vipaksha ne walk out kiya.” However, he did not comment on the meeting on Thursday.

