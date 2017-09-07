Only four-wheelers under scanner, two-wheelers have a free run on campus

Policemen and the securitymen were just not bothered about verifying the identity of the two-wheelers or any one moving on a bicycle or walking down to the campus. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Policemen and the securitymen were just not bothered about verifying the identity of the two-wheelers or any one moving on a bicycle or walking down to the campus. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

The Panjab University securitymen and policemen may be maintaining tight security at the gates, but the exercise of security officials seems restricted to only checking four-wheelers as they are not much bothered about two-wheelers and cyclists entering the varsity. During a check at the gates, it was found that while the four-wheelers were under the scanner, the two-wheelers had no problem entering the campus. The policemen and the securitymen were just not bothered about verifying the identity of the two-wheelers or any one moving on a bicycle or walking down to the campus.

Gates 1, 2 and 3 had similar pictures, where checking of vehicles was a mere formality.

Though police and security staff have been claiming no entry for outsiders, the latter were seen campaigning with student party leaders.

Meanwhile, DSW of PU, Emanuel Nahar said, “We are checking the four-wheelers thoroughly and the two-wheelers will be checked, too, from tomorrow onwards. But, still the securitymen are keeping an eye on mischief mongers.”

The DSW said elaborate security arrangements have been made for the polling day and outsiders will not be allowed entry. The police have been conducting surprise checks at hostels and they have not found any outsiders this time, he added.

