One more arrested in year-old Ghaziabad robbery case

An absconding member of a robber’s gang has been arrested here in connection with an year-old case in which a family was looted of cash and ornaments worth over Rs 50 lakh, police said today. Mohammad Hasan was arrested yesterday near Kavinagar Ramlila ground and a pistol of .32 bore along with three live cartridges were recovered from him, a senior official said.

His gang-members Aas Mohammad and Faraz were arrested on October 18 last year, while another, Chetan, was also nabbed the next day with the police recovering the ornaments and cash from their possession, said Superintendent of Police (City) Akash Tomar. With Hasan, police have arrested four members of the gang so far, even as their fifth accomplice, Firoz, is on the run, Tomar said.

The gang had looted a business man’s family in April last year on the GT road near Arthla Peer in Sahibabad police station area when they were returning to Nehru Nagar from a wedding function in Indirapuram. The vehicle was waylaid and the entire family was taken on gun-point by the gang which snatched and fled with the ornaments and cash.

An estimated loss of Rs 54 lakh was mentioned in the FIR by the complaint, police said. Scores of traders had protested outside the office of the senior superintendent of police office demanding early arrest of all culprits.

