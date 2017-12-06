One held for transporting cows for slaughter: Police

During questioning, Sahud admitted to transporting cows from several districts in the state, including Gurgaon, Rohtak, Jhajjar, and Farrukhnagar, to Nuh’s Ghosda area, Kumar said. During questioning, Sahud admitted to transporting cows from several districts in the state, including Gurgaon, Rohtak, Jhajjar, and Farrukhnagar, to Nuh’s Ghosda area, Kumar said.

One person has been arrested for allegedly transporting cows, procured from various districts, to Nuh for slaughter, said Gurgaon Police. The accused also allegedly opened fire on police personnel and gau rakshaks who attempted to confront him. “A case was registered against the accused, identified as Sahud, a resident of Mewat’s Nuh area, in February this year at the Manesar police station. He and his accomplices had opened fired on gau rakshaks and police personnel in the area, who were attempting to stop them,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police, adding that Sahud was arrested on Monday.

According to police, so far, the accused has been found to be involved in five cases ranging from attempt to murder, opening fire on police teams and supplying cows for slaughter, all of which have been registered at different police stations in Gurgaon. During questioning, Sahud admitted to transporting cows from several districts in the state, including Gurgaon, Rohtak, Jhajjar, and Farrukhnagar, to Nuh’s Ghosda area, Kumar said.

“The accused, along with his accomplices, would fill up trucks with cows and transport them to Nuh. If any police personnel or gau rakshak attempted to stop them on the way, they would evade by shooting at them, throwing stones, or attempting to run them over,” the PRO added. “The accused was produced in court on Monday and has been remanded to one day in police custody,” he said.

