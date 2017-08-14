One dead, one injured after being ‘thrown off’ Mathura-bound train

The incident comes less than two months after 15-year-old Junaid Khan was stabbed to death on the same train after a similar altercation over seats. (Express Photo) The incident comes less than two months after 15-year-old Junaid Khan was stabbed to death on the same train after a similar altercation over seats. (Express Photo)

A 30-year-old man was killed and his friend critically injured after the two were allegedly thrown off a Mathura-bound train late Saturday night, shortly after they got into a scuffle with four other commuters, allegedly over seats. Police have arrested three people in connection with the crime.

The incident comes less than two months after 15-year-old Junaid Khan was stabbed to death on the same train after a similar altercation over seats. Police said the two men have been identified as Devender, who died at the spot, and Lalit. The victims, who hailed from Palwal and worked in factories in Ballabhgarh, were on their way home after completing their shifts when the incident occurred.

Police said the three arrested suspects have been identified as Mohit, Vipin, and Muniket, students aged 19. They were on their way to Agra. While Mohit and Vipin are residents of Delhi, Muniket hails from Faridabad. A fourth person, who was with them at the time and is also believed to be involved, is absconding, police said.

“Bystanders caught the men and handed them over to us at Palwal railway station, but the fourth accused managed to jump off the train and escape. We have registered a case based on the statement of eyewitnesses under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. Investigation is underway,” said Mohinder Singh, DSP, Haryana Railway Police.

Police then retraced the route of the train, and found the men lying on the tracks. “Devender died on the spot. The postmortem of the deceased has been conducted and the report is expected soon. His body has been handed over to his family. Lalit is undergoing treatment at AIIMS. He is stable, but not in a condition to give a statement,” said DSP Singh.

According to police, the incident took place around 9.30 pm when the train was drawing out of Asaoti railway station. While there have been claims that the confrontation began over seats, that angle is yet to be probed, the DSP said. So far, investigations have revealed that the altercation started when one of the two victims boarded the train after purchasing a bottle of water at Asaoti railway station, he said.

Confirming this, Kamal Deep Goyal, SP, Haryana Railway Police, said, “When the victim boarded the train again, an argument started because the four men were standing in his way. Eyewitnesses claimed the two were pushed off during the altercation.”

“The accused have also admitted that they were involved in an altercation. But they said the two men fell off the train during the same and were not pushed,” added DSP Singh.

However, neighbours of the men claimed that police personnel who informed them of their deaths said “they had a fight over seats”.

“Devender and Lalit finally went and sat down on the foot-board of the compartment. The men, however, pushed them from behind and they both fell,” a neighbour said. Police, however, refused to confirm this.

