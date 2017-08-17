One arrested for ‘raping’ minor girl in Kolkata

Police sources said the accused took the girl to the ground floor of an under-construction building and raped her. Mollah, a resident of South-24 Parganas and a mason, was seen working near the alleged scene of the crime by a passerby, who allegedly also heard a child crying. (Representational Image) Police sources said the accused took the girl to the ground floor of an under-construction building and raped her. Mollah, a resident of South-24 Parganas and a mason, was seen working near the alleged scene of the crime by a passerby, who allegedly also heard a child crying. (Representational Image)

Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested one person, Rajesh Mollah, in connection with the rape of a minor which was reported in Ekbalpur under Port Division area on August 11. An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped while she was returning home from her school at Dent Mission Road.

Police sources said the accused took the girl to the ground floor of an under-construction building and raped her.

Mollah, a resident of South-24 Parganas and a mason, was seen working near the alleged scene of the crime by a passerby, who allegedly also heard a child crying.

He fled when the passerby rushed to investigate, sources said. He has been remanded to police custody till August 21. A case was registered under Section 376(2) (I) (rape) of the IPC, as well as under the POCSO Act.

