Old building collapses, three of family killed

Fire Brigade personnel during the relief and rescue work, after a building collapsed in Burrabazar, in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Three members of a family were killed after a dilapidated building collapsed in north Kolkata’s congested Burrabazar area around 11 am on Tuesday.

The victims — Taraprasanna Saha (94), his wife Sobharani Saha (84) and daughter Beauty Saha (56) — were allegedly the only ones living in the building located at 16, Shibtala Street. The family had been living on the first floor of the four-storey building as tenants. Locals recovered the three and rushed them to Shree Vishudhanand Saraswati Marwari Hospital.

Later, they were shifted to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital. While Taraprasanna was declared brought dead at the hospital, the condition of his wife and daughter was critical. Later, they succumbed to their injuries. Two other persons trapped under the debris were rescued by the locals, said police.

“The building collapsed at 16, Shibtala Street today. Three persons have died,” said an officer of Posta police station. Police, members of the disaster management department and engineers from Kolkata Municipal Corporation visited the spot. When contacted, local Trinamool Congress MLA Smita Bakshi said that three were the only ones living in the building. “The Kolkata Municipal Corporation had declared the building as dangerous and asked all its residents to leave. Only one family was forcefully living there. Sadly, the upper portion of the building collapsed. The situation is under control now,” she added.

