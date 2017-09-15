Odisha Assembly passes Odia University Bill, 2017

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (PTI Photo) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (PTI Photo)

The Odisha Assembly on Thursday passed the Odia University Bill, 2017 that will facilitate establishment and incorporation of a university in the state for study and research in Odia language and literature.

The Bill introduced by higher Education Minister Ananta Das was welcomed by the opposition members of the Assembly but they raised questions on certain clauses in the Bill.

The proposed varsity will impart education at the post graduate level on different areas of Odia literature, Odia language linguistics, comparative literature, Odia criticism, antique, ancient record, evolution of east Indian language scripts, tribal language study, regional language study, epigraphy, archaeology and musicology, said Das.

