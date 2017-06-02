Noida: Girl dies, ‘doctor’ under scanner

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A five-year-old girl died after a man allegedly posing as a doctor prescribed her medicines, in Mamura village, Noida Phase III.

Police said Akriti, was being treated by R Islam since Monday, after she had a fever.

Zaheer Khan, SHO Noida Phase III, said Islam had locked his clinic and fled. “A case has been registered and a search is underway to find him.”

The girl’s father, Mukesh Pandey, said he went to the clinic as his daughter had a fever since Sunday evening.

“Islam gave us a syrup and tablets. But her condition started to deteriorate after she had tablets. I rushed her to the clinic. Islam gave her an injection,” the father said.

He added that Wednesday, his daughter started losing consciousness and he took her to the clinic again. “Islam and accompanied us to a hospital. But he did not come inside. My daughter was declared brought dead,” he said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App