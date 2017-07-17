‘No evidence’- Kusuma Nain acquitted in 34-year-old murder case

Narendra named six persons, including Kusuma at Sikandra police station (now Rajpur) in the case, said Anand Kumar Trivedi, the government counsel. “Other accused in the case have either been acquitted or killed in encounter. Kusuma’s file was separated from other accused as she was then on run,” said Trivedi. (Representational Image) Narendra named six persons, including Kusuma at Sikandra police station (now Rajpur) in the case, said Anand Kumar Trivedi, the government counsel. “Other accused in the case have either been acquitted or killed in encounter. Kusuma’s file was separated from other accused as she was then on run,” said Trivedi. (Representational Image)

A Special Court in Kanpur Dehat acquitted the infamous dacoit Kusuma Nain, 50, in a murder case registered against almost 34-years-ago, citing lack of evidence. Nain is lodged at Kanpur district jail. Despite the acquittal, Kusuma is serving a life sentence in another case and will not be released.

In 1983, a man named Narendra Singh, resident of Khojarampur village, alleged that his uncle Dev Singh was murdered over a land dispute with a local resident named Karan Singh. Narendra alleged Karan hired dacoits to murder the uncle. Dev Singh was allegedly shot dead by people dressed in police uniform.

Narendra named six persons, including Kusuma at Sikandra police station (now Rajpur) in the case, said Anand Kumar Trivedi, the government counsel. “Other accused in the case have either been acquitted or killed in encounter. Kusuma’s file was separated from other accused as she was then on run,” said Trivedi.

A native of Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district, Kusuma surrendered before the Madhya Pradesh police in 2004 and has since been lodged in jail. As per a police report submitted before court, Trivedi added, Kusuma had 35 cases against her in different police stations of UP and Madhya Pradesh. Ashish Tiwari , superintendent, Kanpur district Jail, said as per jail records, Kusuma has been sentenced to life in prison in three cases, which is being appealed. She has three pending cases in various courts. She was transferred to Kanpur from Orai jail on June 21, 2013.

