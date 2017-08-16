No court restrictions lend height to pyramids in Mumbai

A nine-tier pyramid by Om Sai Govinda Pathak, at Bhagwati school ground Tuesday. (Express Photo: Deepak Joshi) A nine-tier pyramid by Om Sai Govinda Pathak, at Bhagwati school ground Tuesday. (Express Photo: Deepak Joshi)

With the cap on the height of human pyramids lifted, layers of the pyramids formed by Dahi Handi pathaks (groups) went higher Tuesday as did their spirits. A dip in the prize money and noise pollution regulations, however, led to tepid celebrations this Gokulashtami, organisers claimed. Pathaks across Dadar, Ghatkopar, Thane and Borivali went as high as six to nine tiers chasing the handi. Safety measures including harnesses, body belts and helmets were in place.

“There was surely a dip in the number of mandals and organisers who participated in the festival this time. Many organisers also kept lower cash prizes citing a sluggish market and also over concerns of disclosing the amount. Mandals were also not excited like always to stage the act due to the restrictions on sound limits, less practice and cap on the age of Govindas,” said Kamlesh Bhoir from a Dahi Handi managing committee.

Disappointed with the drop in cash prize amounts, participating Dahi Handi pathaks felt their hard work was not sufficiently rewarded. The pathaks begin practice about two months before the festival forming multi-layer human pyramids and enduring falls, cuts and bruises in the process. “There was already a dip in the funds received by organisers due to the impact of GST and demonetisation. As compared to Rs 1 lakh received by the pathak who would form five-to-six-tier pyramid, mandals have hardly received Rs 10,000 this time. Some pathaks also complained about receiving as little as Rs 500-1,000 for putting up five to six tiers of pyramids,” added Bhoir.

As compared to the highest amount of Rs 15 lakh bagged by the winning pathak in Thane last year, the Shiv Sai Dahi Handi took home Rs 11 lakh for forming nine tiers in Thane this year. Some participants rued receiving as less as Rs 10,000 for forming eight layers of pyramid as opposed to Rs 2-3 lakh last year.

While Tricolours remained the major theme across pandals to mark the Dahi Handi celebrations that coincided with Independence Day, the Hindu Ekta group carried posters to raise awareness against the use of Chinese goods. Themes related to bravery of Indian soldiers at the borders and scientific achievements of the country such as the rocket launch by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) were also highlighted.

At least 117 injuries related to Gokulashtami (Dahi Handi) celebrations were reported across the city’s civic hospitals.

Abhijeet Panse, MNS MLA from Thane, said, “The Supreme Court’s decision to put a cap on the height of the pyramids last year really dampened the spirit of Dahi Handi celebrations in Thane. We are only glad that no such rule was imposed this year.”

Organisers were careful about putting in place adequate measures to ensure safety of the participants and onlookers.

“We specifically checked for the implementation of safety measures including body belts, mattresses on the ground, harnesses tied to the one who goes on the top, and helmets. The height of the pyramid was also capped to a maximum of 20-25 feet as we wanted to assure zero accident this time,” said Shailesh Sardar, organiser of Ideal Colony Dahi Handi in Dadar.

The Bombay High Court had said the minimum age of Govindas participating in Dahi Handi should be 14 years.

“Our pathak completes 25 years of playing Dahi Handi this year. Each of our member is above 18 years of age. Safety is our priority and we only form 5-6 tiers. We also have a doctor in our group to address our medical needs,” said Vaibhav Jamsandeker from the Arunoday Govinda Pathak in Umar Khadi, Byculla.

“I do feel bad I would not get to participate in the festival directly. I am here to cheer for my friends who will play the game,” said Kunal (13) from Gajanand Bal Mitra Mandal in Andheri (West). Organisers claimed they were keeping a tab on the age of Govindas at play by checking their identity cards and age proofs. “We did not allow any Govinda under 14 years of age. For maanachi Dahi Handi (preliminary formation), children were used sometimes but we will keep them out in the final act,” said Abhishek Gupta from the MNS that had organised a Dahi Handi near phool naka in Dadar.

An official at one such centre in Thane’s Naupada said, “Aadhaar card of the Govinda is checked before a team is allowed to participate. Since morning, two teams had to leave disappointed since their Govinda was underage.” Organisers also had to refrain from using loudspeakers and maintain the sound limit to 65 decibels (dB). “We have not used speakers at all. The check by the police in the morning showed our sound limits came closer to the restriction in place. We have followed the orders,” said Russel D’mello, organiser of Nakshatra Dahi Handi in Dadar.

Political parties backed pathaks willing to go higher. In the handis staged by Shiv Sena, MNS and Congress around Dadar and Andheri, 9-10 layers were formed.

(Inputs from Monika Madugula, Aaryaman Shah & Siddharaj Thale)

