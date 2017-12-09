New born found abandoned in Odisha

The infant will be handed over to his biological parents if traced, the DCPO said. (Representational Image) The infant will be handed over to his biological parents if traced, the DCPO said. (Representational Image)

A newborn baby boy was found abandoned in a roadside bush near Singaragadia village in Odisha’s Jajpur district today, police said. The infant, believed to be between just four and five hours old, was rescued by local people and admitted to the community health centre at Dangadi.

Jajpur deputy child protection officer Niranjan Kar said that police have been intimated to trace the parents of the baby, who will remain at hospital for the time being. “The baby is under treatment and he is doing fine,” he said adding the district administration will bear all his expenses.

The infant will be handed over to his biological parents if traced, the DCPO said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App