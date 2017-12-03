Neighbour held for sexual assault of five-year-old boy in Greater Noida

The accused took the boy to a secluded area and allegedly sexually assaulted him on Friday afternoon. (Representational image) The accused took the boy to a secluded area and allegedly sexually assaulted him on Friday afternoon. (Representational image)

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting his five-year-old neighbour in Greater Noida’s Begumpur village, police said.

According to police, the accused took the boy to a secluded area and allegedly sexually assaulted him on Friday afternoon. “They live in the same village and the families know each other. The accused took the boy with him around 8.30 am. Between 3-4 pm, he dropped the boy back. Initially, no one found anything amiss since they knew the accused as a neighbour,” said Girish Kumar Kotiya, SHO, Surajpur police station.

However, the boy later told his father about the alleged sexual assault, police said. “He recounted the entire incident to his father. He said he was taken to the fields in a secluded area and sodomised. Following this, the boy was sent to the district hospital for medical examination, which confirmed sexual assault. The accused has been arrested,” Kotiya said.

An FIR at Surajpur police station has been filed under IPC Section 377 and the POCSO (Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, police said.

