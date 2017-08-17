Nehru Planetarium Director to record total solar eclipse in United States

The main attraction of the TSE is the solar corona, which is the external atmosphere of the sun. (Representational Image) The main attraction of the TSE is the solar corona, which is the external atmosphere of the sun. (Representational Image)

Arvind Paranjpye, the director, Nehru Planetarium, Mumbai, will observe the Total Solar Eclipse (TSE) on August 21, from Irwin, Idaho. He will be attempting to record three phenomena associated with the TSE — first of which is to record the shadow bands. “Just before the totality begins, what is left of the Sun is a thin crescent. When the light from this crescent sun passes through the atmosphere of the Earth, it manifests itself as rapidly changing bright and dark bands. These are called shadow bands. Paranjpye will try to video record these bands,” stated an official release issued on Wednesday.

The main attraction of the TSE is the solar corona, which is the external atmosphere of the sun. This corona also has a polarised component. Paranjpye will attempt to take the images of the solar corona in three angles of polarisation — 0, 60 and 120 degrees. This will give the extent of a polarised corona. Between the shadow bands and the totality, for a fraction of a second, one can see thin atmosphere of the Sun, called chromoshpere. Helium was discovered in this atmosphere, during the TSE of August 18, 1886, which was seen in India. The phenomenon is called flash spectrum. Paranjpye will also be attempting to videograph the flash spectrum.

It may be noted that Helium is the only element that was first discovered outside the Earth. Would these observations yield any scientific data? “Not really…” said Paranjpye. The study of the sun and solar eclipses has reached such a stage that even fair scientific results are possible only with good scientific aim and instrumentation. However, observations of the kind that Paranjpye is attempting shows how these are possible using small or moderate instruments. “And who knows, serendipitous discoveries are always a possibility,” he added.

