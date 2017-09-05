NEET Dirt: Five arrested for hacking servers

The examination is held to admit students into postgraduate medical courses. (File Photo) The examination is held to admit students into postgraduate medical courses. (File Photo)

Five engineers, including the supervisor of an examination centre in Chandigarh, where the National Eligibility and Entrance Test was held in December last year, have been arrested for allegedly hacking the examination server after installing a software called Ammyy Admin.

The examination is held to admit students into postgraduate medical courses. As first reported by The Indian Express in April, Delhi Police had discovered that servers were hacked to help some students cheat in the exam, following which three persons were arrested.

Sources said one of the accused, Ankur Mishra, a mechanical engineer and a site supervisor of Indo Global College of Engineering in Chandigarh, surrendered before a Delhi court a few days ago. “He had been absconding for over a month after being called in for questioning. After the arrest

of three arrested persons — Abhishek Singh, Atul Vats and Hansu — police had called him for questioning. But after appearing twice, he started avoiding police. The court also issued non-bailable warrants against Mishra. Several teams of the Crime Branch had been conducting raids to nab him, but in vain,” sources said.

After questioning him, police arrested four persons — Suraj, Rajan, Vishal and Lakhdeep — all engineering diploma holders. “Mishra told police that he gave Rs 2 lakh to each of them to allegedly hack the system and install the Ammyy Admin software on his directions,” police sources said.

In their chargesheet, police mentioned that US-based M/S Prometric Testings Pvt Ltd failed to identify the software which had been used by the accused.

“The alleged persons, including site-supervisors, engineers and senior officials, managed to break open the security system of Prometric. Unlike other students, their selected candidates got internet access on their exam computers, which helped them connect remotely with computers outside the examination hall,” police said, adding that Mishra used the software to put students in touch with agents outside, who would then solve the papers.

After his arrest, Mishra was sent to five-day police custody. “Mishra told police he was a site supervisor of a Noida college where NEET was held in 2015. But he did not help anyone at the time. He later discovered that supervisors from another college had allegedly earned money after helping some students. He then met a lab technician at a Noida college, and hatched the plan. He was later asked to be the site supervisor of a college in Chandigarh and he asked Abhishek Singh and Atul Vats to start looking for students,” sources said.

